Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tour boat rivalry heating up at Niagara Falls

With summer approaching, a battle for tourists is heating up on the U.S. border with Canada at Niagara Falls. As Vinita Nair reports, one of the signature tour boat companies is getting a challenge from a new rival.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.