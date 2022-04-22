Watch CBS News

Toronto Zoo animals get their COVID vaccines

The Toronto Zoo has been administering COVID-19 vaccines to susceptible animals — including hippos, tigers and bears. The zoo has received 320 vaccine doses for 120 animals, with two doses required per animal given about two or three weeks apart.
