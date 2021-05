Tornadoes touchdown in the Plains A severe weather outbreak is threatening the southern Plains. The National Weather Service says two tornadoes have touched down in southwest Oklahoma and one in northwest Texas. No injuries have been reported, but the dangerous weather could linger into Friday. Areas from Texas to Kansas face the risk of violent tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding. Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli from WPEC joins CBSN with the latest on the severe weather.