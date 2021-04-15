Live

Tornadoes threaten northeast Oklahoma

Residents of the Tulsa area were on alert Wednesday night after at least one tornado touched down. Owasso, Oklahoma Public Information Officer Nick Boatman joined CBSN with more on the severe weather threat.
