Tornadoes leave trail of damage in Oklahoma

At least eight tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma Thursday night. In the town of Cole, at least 10 structures were damaged, and a tornado tore the roof off a donut shop near Oklahoma City. Roxana Saberi has more.
