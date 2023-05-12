Lori Vallow Daybell Verdict
Title 42 Ends
Chokehold Death
"Shocking" Reality For Moms
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Marine vet out on bail after being charged in subway chokehold death
Unaccompanied migrant child dies in U.S. custody, second in 2 months
Who is Linda Yaccarino, the new Twitter CEO?
Title 42 expiration will be "tough" but plan "will succeed," Mayorkas says
Jamie Foxx has been out of the hospital for weeks, daughter says
Congress shouldn't get paid until debt ceiling is addressed, Democrat says
Dan Snyder finalizes $6 billion deal to sell Washington Commanders
FDA approves drug to treat hot flashes resulting from menopause
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Tornadoes leave trail of damage in Oklahoma
At least eight tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma Thursday night. In the town of Cole, at least 10 structures were damaged, and a tornado tore the roof off a donut shop near Oklahoma City. Roxana Saberi has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On