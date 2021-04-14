Derek Chauvin Trial
Tornadoes hit southern Florida
Southern Florida commuters had to deal with more than gridlock Tuesday morning. Two tornadoes rolled through the area during rush hour, ripping the top off an 18-wheeler and damaging several buildings. David Begnaud has more.
