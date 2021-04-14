Live

Tornadoes hit southern Florida

Southern Florida commuters had to deal with more than gridlock Tuesday morning. Two tornadoes rolled through the area during rush hour, ripping the top off an 18-wheeler and damaging several buildings. David Begnaud has more.
