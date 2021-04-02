Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tornadoes, hail move through Midwest

Hail the size of baseballs fell Tuesday in Sullivan, Missouri and a tornado tore through Madison County, Kentucky, damaging several homes. Chief meteorologist Eric Fisher of WBZ-TV takes a look at the severe weather conditions.
