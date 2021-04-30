Live

Tornado warning time could be improved by drones

Thirteen minutes is the average time between the detection of a tornado forming to when it touches down on the ground. Now, researchers at four universities are working on to improve tornado warnings by using drones. Tony Dokoupil reports.
