Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tornado touches down in Maryland, officials say

The National Weather Service says a tornado hit a Maryland community near Stevensville in Queen Anne's County at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say winds reached 125 mph. CBS Baltimore's Mike Hellgren reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.