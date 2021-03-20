Live

Tornado outbreak causes damage across Nebraska

A storm system caused a slew of powerful tornadoes to touch down in Nebraska Sunday, causing widespread damage across the state. CBS News' Vinita Nair reports from Sutton, Neb., one of several towns digging out from the storm.
