Tornado levels nearly 200 homes in Texas town, leaves 3 dead A tornado a quarter-of-a-mile wide ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton Thursday, leaving three people dead and dozens more injured, officials said. It was part of a severe storm system that also brought flash flooding to the Florida Panhandle. Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power across the South. Omar Villafranca reports from Perryton.