Tornado hits Tulsa with no warning

There are new questions about why there was no warning before a tornado ripped through Tulsa, Oklahoma, early Sunday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down. About 30 people were hurt. Omar Villafranca reports.
