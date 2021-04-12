Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tornado death toll climbs in Mississippi

The death toll continues to climb in Mississippi after a tornado touched down in the northern region of the state. Gov. Phil Bryant gave an emotional update after he declared a state of emergency. CBSN's DeMarco Morgan has more.
