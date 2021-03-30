Live

Torn from home in Sudan, man reunites with family

U.S. Army Sergeant Peter Kuch was 8 when he was torn away from his family during a civil war in Sudan. Recently, Kuch was able to make a trip to reunite with his loved ones. Steve Hartman has the story.
