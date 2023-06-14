Tori Bowie had concerns about hospitals before death from childbirth complications An autopsy report shows U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth after officials found the 32-year-old dead in her home last month. Her agent, Kimberly Holland, told CBS News Bowie was not actively performing a home birth, but she did not want to deliver in a hospital. Dr. Nicole Williams, founder of the Gynecology Institute of Chicago, joined CBS News to talk about the situation.