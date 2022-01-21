Top U.S. diplomat meets with Russian foreign minister amid heightened tensions U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday in an effort to prevent a Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The discussions didn't end with any resolutions, but Blinken said he felt the meeting was productive. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports on the latest from Kyiv, Ukraine, and CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined CBSN from Geneva to discuss the diplomatic talks.