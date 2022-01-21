Live

Watch CBSN Live

Top U.S. diplomat meets with Russian foreign minister amid heightened tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday in an effort to prevent a Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The discussions didn't end with any resolutions, but Blinken said he felt the meeting was productive. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports on the latest from Kyiv, Ukraine, and CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined CBSN from Geneva to discuss the diplomatic talks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.