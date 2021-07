Afghanistan prepares for U.S. withdrawal The Taliban has said it does not plan to overrun Kabul after the U.S. withdraws on August 31, but U.S. President Joe Biden has blankly stated that he does not trust the insurgent militant group. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins "CBSN AM" from the Afghanistan capital, where he spoke with the top U.S. diplomat about embassy security arrangements for after the military leaves.