Top U.S. and Russian diplomats agree to keep talking to deescalate Ukraine crisis U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday. Blinken told Lavrov the U.S. would give Russia written responses to Moscow's proposals next week. It offers some hope that an invasion of Ukraine is delayed. Christina Ruffini is in Geneva with the latest.