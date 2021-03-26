Live

Watch CBSN Live

Top tech CEOs testify on role of social media misinformation regarding Capitol riot and COVID

Google, Facebook, and Twitter executives joined a virtual hearing with House members on Thursday to discuss the role of social media in promoting extremism and misinformation. Ashley Gold, Axios' technology and policy reporter, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how the CEOs defended themselves, and why the pressure they're facing to make changes to their business practices is greater than ever.
