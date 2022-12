Google fixes offensive definition of "Jew" in search results

Rep. Jackie Speier on how surviving Jonestown gave her a "second chance" at life

1 dead in China highway pile-up involving hundreds of cars

Judge orders Kari Lake to repay fees related to election lawsuit

Barry Croft Jr. gets more than 19 years for role in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Cleanup and warmup continue in Buffalo after killer blizzard

Paul Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges

Southwest scraps thousands more flights as feds vow to investigate

CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann shares his top three space highlights of 2022.

Top space highlights of 2022: James Webb Space Telescope, Artemis 1 moon mission and more CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann shares his top three space highlights of 2022.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On