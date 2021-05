Top Republicans back plan to remove Liz Cheney from leadership Former President Donald Trump is backing a plan for New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to replace Liz Cheney as House GOP conference chair. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Yahoo News White House correspondent Brittany Shepherd, and Business Insider politics reporter Oma Seddiq spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about where the battle over Mr. Trump's role in the party heads next.