Top NIH doctor on new U.S. Zika cases, Congress funding In Florida, it is all but certain that four Zika cases came from local mosquitoes. Well over 1,600 travel-related cases are reported in the U.S. Meanwhile, Congress went on its summer recess without approving funds to fight Zika. Now Senate Democrats want members to cut their break short. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci joins "CBS This Morning" from Bethesda, Maryland, to discuss the Zika threat.