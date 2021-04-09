Live

Watch CBSN Live

Top national security officials' emails hacked

A hacker, allegedly a high school student, breached the private email accounts of both CIA Director John Brennan and Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. CNET senior editor Jeff Bakalar joins CBSN with details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.