Top "Made In America" factories to tour while on vacation For many Americans, the label "Made In the USA" is a welcome sight. So, if you're looking for an unusual trip this spring, how about visiting some of the places where those labels go on? From coast-to-coast, you can go inside factories to watch fellow Americans make everything from boats and jellybeans to shoes and whiskey. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to tell us more.