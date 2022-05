"Top Gun: Maverick" breaks box office record "Top Gun: Maverick" broke the Memorial Day weekend box office record in North America, earning $156 million in the first four days. The sequel is Tom Cruise's highest domestic debut in his 40-year career. Erik Davis, managing editor of Fandango, joined Vladmir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the film's massive opening. "Top Gun: Maverick" is distributed by Paramount Pictures, owned by Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS.