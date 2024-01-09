Watch CBS News

Top geopolitical risks to monitor in 2024

As the U.S. looks to project leadership overseas, one organization says the greatest geopolitical risk of 2024 is back at home. Eurasia Group president and founder Ian Bremmer joins CBS News to explain.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.