Live

Watch CBSN Live

Top Ebola doctor Sheik Humarr Khan dies

Kahn has been called a hero in the fight against the deadly Ebola virus. He contracted Ebola while treating infected patients in Sierra Leone. The current outbreak in West Africa is the worst in history. Charlie Rose reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.