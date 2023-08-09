Top doctor leaving Louisiana over anti-LGBTQ+ rights legislation A top pediatric cardiologist in Louisiana is leaving the state with his family after state lawmakers passed legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the bills, but the Republican-controlled legislature overruled him on one of the measures, which bans gender-affirming care for people under 18. Dr. Jake Kleinmahon, one of just three doctors with his qualifications in Louisiana, joined CBS News to discuss why he's now moving to New York.