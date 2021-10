Top Democrats say a deal on Biden's social spending plan is imminent, but roadblocks remain Top Democrats on Capitol Hill say they're close to a deal on the President's Build Back Better bill, but there are still some roadblocks to overcome. CBS News senior White House Correspondent Ed O'Keefe tells us what major provision is now likely out of the bill, then speaks with CBSN anchor Lana Zak about the ongoing negotiations on how to pay for the legislation.