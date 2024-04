Top Cuban diplomat weighs in on immigration, Havana Syndrome and more In a rare and exclusive interview, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío, the island nation's point person in U.S.-Cuba relations, discusses his thoughts on the record number of Cubans processed at the southern border, the findings of a Cuban investigation into Havana Syndrome, and more with CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez.