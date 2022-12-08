Top Bernie Sanders adviser believes he'll give 2024 "a hard look" if Biden does not run Faiz Shakir, a longtime adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders, told CBS News on Thursday that he believes the Vermont lawmaker will seriously consider a bid for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination if President Joe Biden does not run. "I assume that he would give it a hard look," Shakir said. "I don't want to make the judgment for him. Obviously, it would be his choice to make. But I assume that he would want to reevaluate it."