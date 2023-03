Top 12 moments from Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, is suing Gwyneth Paltrow for allegedly skiing into him in Utah in 2016. She is countersuing for $1, maintaining that he skied into her. Both have testified in the dayslong, high-profile trial. Here are some of the top moments – from Paltrow being questioned about her friendship with Taylor Swift, to mimicking a "blood-curdling scream."