Too many autopsies? Rikki Klieman talks Michael Brown in the Toyota Green Room In this week’s edition of “Sounds of the Toyota Green Room,” legal analyst Rikki Klieman talks Michael Brown autopsy with Norah O’Donnell. “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner talks about the trend of bright socks with correspondent Don Dahler. Jane Pauley, Charlie Rose and Norah O’Donnell snap a photo with Katie Holmes and Harvey Weinstein.