Tony Robbins on building personal finance and 401(k) fees For more than three decades, some of the world's most successful people have turned to life and business strategist Tony Robbins for advice including President Bill Clinton, Donna Karan and Serena Williams. Robbins' 2006 "TED Talk" racked up 15 million views online. The New York Times best-selling author joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how to save and why 401(k) fees matter.