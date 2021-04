Tony Gonzalez on NFL championship games, movie debut A trip to the Super Bowl will be on the line next Sunday for the four teams competing in the NFL conference championship games. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC. In the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. CBS Sports' "NFL Today" analyst Tony Gonzalez joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the upcoming matchups.