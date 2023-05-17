Toni Braxton on living with lupus and spreading awareness about the disease May is Lupus Awareness Month, and health organizations across the country want people to know about the physical and emotional impact of this autoimmune disease. Grammy-winning singer, producer and actress Toni Braxton has been living with lupus for the past 15 years. She's also a spokesperson for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and its "get uncomfortable" campaign. She joined CBS News to share what people should know about the disease and how it has affected her.