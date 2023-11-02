Watch CBS News

Tommy Tuberville's hold-up of military nominations draws ire of fellow Republicans

Sen. Tommy Tuberville's continued action to block the nominations of hundreds of military promotions, as an act of protest against a Biden administration policy that allows servicemembers paid time-off to travel out of state for abortion services, prompted anger from fellow Republican senators Wednesday, who attempted to pressure Tuberville to drop his hold on the nominations. Scott MacFarlane has the latest on the standoff.
