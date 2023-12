Tom Smothers of the Smothers Brothers dies at 86 Comedian Tom Smothers has died at the age of 86 following a cancer diagnosis. Tom and his brother, Dick, made up the Smothers Brothers comedy duo, hosting "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" in the late 60s. Dick Smothers released a statement saying in part, "I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together on and off the stage for over 60 years."