Tom Price grilled over Obamacare reform

An emotional Sen. Michael Bennet questioned Rep. Tom Price, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and its impact on the national debt.
