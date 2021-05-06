Live

Trump's drug czar nominee under scrutiny

President Trump declined Monday to express confidence in Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pennsylvania, as his nominee for drug czar. CBS News contributor and Washington Post reporter Ed O'Keefe joins "Red & Blue" along with Franco Ordoñez of McClatchy DC.
