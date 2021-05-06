Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Antony Blinken Interview
Biden Administration
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
U.S. reviewing "Havana Syndrome" incidents, as suspected CIA cases rise
Peloton apologizes for not recalling deadly treadmills sooner
Female recruits make history at Marine training camp
House to vote on Senate-passed COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
IRS backlog of tax returns is growing ahead of filing deadline
Biden pitches his infrastructure plan in deep-red Louisiana
DeSantis signs sweeping bill revising Florida's election rules
Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective in teens
Missing college student apparently died by suicide
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Trump's drug czar nominee under scrutiny
President Trump declined Monday to express confidence in Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pennsylvania, as his nominee for drug czar. CBS News contributor and Washington Post reporter Ed O'Keefe joins "Red & Blue" along with Franco Ordoñez of McClatchy DC.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On