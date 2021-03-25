Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tom Hanks unveils typewriter app, Hanx

Actor Tom Hanks debuted a typewriter app for iPads called Hanx Writer, which has skyrocketed to the top of iTunes as the most downloaded app. CNET.com's Kara Tsuboi explains the novelty of Hanx and recommends other typewriting apps to download.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.