Tom Hanks on "A Hologram for the King," "hilarious" 2016 race Movie star, director and producer Tom Hanks has won two Oscars, four Golden Globes and seven Emmys. In his new movie, "A Hologram for the King," he plays an aging salesman sent to Saudi Arabia to win an IT contract from the king. Hanks joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new film and why he thinks "America is gonna be fine" despite the drama of 2016 elections.