Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tom Hanks helps Girl Scouts sell cookies

Tom Hanks went above and beyond to help some Girl Scouts in the Bay Area sell cookies. In addition to making an extra donation, the Oscar winner took pictures with fans -- as long as they bought cookies, too.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.