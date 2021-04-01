Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tom Cotton: Senate must vote on any Iran deal

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, defended the letter that he and 46 other Senate Republicans sent to Iran’s leaders and said that members of Congress have need to hold a vote on any nuclear accord with Iran.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.