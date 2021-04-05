Tom Brady to appeal suspension after Deflategate

Live

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady is set to face NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal his suspension for knowing championship game balls had been deflated. CBSSports.com writer Will Brinson discusses the hearing.
