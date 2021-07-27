Live

Tokyo COVID cases reach record-high

The Olympics host city of Tokyo reported its highest-ever daily number of new coronavirus cases. The confirmed total of more than 2,800 new cases surpasses a previous record set in January. Lucy Craft has the details.
