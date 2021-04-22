Live

Toddler survives 3 day in Siberian wilderness

A toddler reportedly got lost after following a puppy into the forest. Remarkably, he survived with only a small chocolate bar in his pocket and no coat. His uncle found him two miles away. CBSN's Vlad Duthiers and Kristine Johnson have more.
