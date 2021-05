Todd Kohlhepp compares collecting guns to collecting Pokemon Noel Lee, a regular at the Superbike Motorsports store where Todd Kohlhepp murdered four people in 2003, recalls that investigators believed the murderer spent a lot of time around guns. In interrogation video released on June 9, Kohlhepp gloats about his ability to modify weapons and bizarrely likens his vast gun collection to the popular video game.