T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, on coming out

A member of the hit country music duo Brothers Osborne, T.J. Osborne recently came out as gay. In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" April 18, Osborne told Anthony Mason about the reaction of fans to the news.
