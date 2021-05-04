Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tips on solar eclipse photography from Stan Honda

Monday's eclipse, stretching across the United States, may become the most photographed event in history. We asked New York-based photographer and amateur astronomer Stan Honda about some tricks of the trade, and what NOT to do during totality.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.